Dr. Brian Nadler, who lives in Dollard des Ormeaux, was arrested last Thursday after police were called to the Hawkesbury General Hospital where he worked. He was charged on Friday with first degree murder on one count arising from an investigation into several other suspicious deaths at the hospital. Ottawa lawyer Alan Brass represents Nadler and said that, “Dr. Nadler maintains his innocence. The charges against him will be rigorously defended.”
“He faces only one charge at the moment.” Bill Dickson, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), told media on Saturday. In a separate statement, the OPP identified Albert Poidinger, 89, of Pointe-Claire as the victim. He was pronounced dead at the hospital after police arrived last Thursday evening. Poidinger was living in a retirement home in Pointe-Claire.
According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (COO), it intends to conduct an independent investigation, referring to the allegations as “extremely disturbing”.
Nadler graduated from McGill University in 2010. He was licensed to practice medicine in Quebec, but never had. Post graduation, he went on to complete a residency in surgery and internal medicine at a clinic in Edmonton connected to the University of Alberta, from 2010 – 2014.
Nadler also completed a residency at the University of Saskatchewan’s medical school from July 2014 to September 2018, where was cited to be in violation of the bylaws set forth by The Executive Committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, in 2018, more specifically of unbecoming, improper, unprofessional, or discreditable conduct.
Nadler went on to complete a fellowship in Geriatric medicine at the University of Nevada, Reno in September 2018.
Nadler’s start date at Hawkesbury General Hospital is unclear but he was licensed to practice in Ontario in February 2020.
The Ontario Attorney General said in a statement to the press that Nadler is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.
