Earlier this week Dollard-Des-Ormeaux city council approved a resolution (Resolution PP-023) regarding “construction, alteration or occupancy proposals” at 43-57 Brunswick Boulevard. A public notice posted on the city’s website is giving residents the option to put the resolution to a referendum.
Some DDO residents and business owners are concerned. In fact, there had been a letter posted to the West Island Community Montreal (WIC) Facebook page – a letter that had been anonymously placed in mailboxes, and which has since been removed from the Facebook page – urging residents to register their names for the referendum. The letter simply refers to “a large real estate developer,” referring to S Scalia Properties, the firm behind the project called The Brunswick-Davignon. An information session on the project was held in the spring.
According to the website the Scalia firm put up about the project, “We intend to replace the existing strip mall with a quality residential project that will include neighbourhood shops on the ground ﬂoor and natural landscaping. Our approach is based on the promotion of public transportation and the integration of sustainable development concepts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.