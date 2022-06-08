The West Island community has quickly become a haven for Ukrainian refugees, with families opening their doors to those fleeing the now more than three-month-old Russian invasion. Dollard des Ormeaux residents Dan and Tatiana Romano have actually been renovating their home to make room for their current guests, and any others who find their way to what they are now calling the Windermere Refuge (see the link on Facebook).
Dan and Tatiana do not have children of their own “yet,” adds Dan as he runs down the list of the refugees that have entered their home, and entered their lives. Thirteen, at last count, some of whom escaped through Moldova, where Tatiana is from. In fact, one of their houseguests – Dan does not think of them as refugees – is Tatiana’s distant relative.
They started in late April with six. Two more followed soon after. And they are expecting another family shortly, and a young woman who is expecting a baby. It’s crowded. But Dan and Tatiana are making space, renovating around the very people they are making space for. They’ve added more bathroom space, of course. They’ve turned one bedroom into two, created more space in the basement, installed a second washer-dryer set to accommodate the never-ending laundry, and they’re constantly moving furniture out of one room and into another, and then back again.
But the Romanos are not doing this alone. The community has been helping any way it can. Some have donated meals, clothes, a television, a car and even fitness equipment for one boy, a 15-year-old named Yari who, for now, uses a wheelchair. As the war began, Yari was undergoing surgery on his leg. “The bombs started falling while he was on the operating table,” says Dan. He was moved during surgery, the doctors still working on open wounds. Now he’s convalescing, studying English, and trying to stay in shape. He had been using Tatiana’s pink and blue dumbbells, which are now too light for him, so friends and neighbours have donated heavier weights and other equipment, with offers of personal training. “He’s lovely,” says Dan. “He’s such a trooper, he never stops smiling.” And his Montreal doctors say it won’t be long before he’s out of the wheelchair.
The children are all in school, attending classes at Westpark. And the adults have all found work, thanks to El Ran and other companies who have offered employment. One woman who was a speech pathologist in Ukraine found a job in her field. Yes, they had to flee their homes under the most dire of circumstances. But they are by no means strangers in a stranger land.
Opening their home was not a difficult decision for Dan and Tatiana. He feels they’re setting an example. “I hope others see that it’s not hard,” Dan says, “that it’s a joy.” But for him the real story is the community. “It takes a village,” he says, quoting the African proverb. “And the village really came together.”
