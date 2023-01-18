Dollard-des-Ormeaux city council has unanimously adopted a resolution to maintain the city’s bilingual status, just over a month after receiving notice from the OQLF that, according to the French language charter, they no longer meet official bilingualism conditions.
The law – Bill 96 – states that if a community receives notice, even if they still do not meet the conditions for official bilingualism – which DDO does not – they would have 120 days to adopt a bilingualism resolution.
“What worries me,” Mayor Bottausci tells The Suburban, “is that not today, but in eight, 10, or 12 years from now” another government might pass a new resolution to deprive them of their language rights. “In the original laws,” he says, “it was entrenched. We were bilingual, and we were protected.”
DDO is the latest West Island suburb to adopt a bilingualism resolution, following in the footsteps of Beaconsfield, Pointe-Claire, and Kirkland. Indeed, Mayor Bottausci says he is frustrated not just for his own community, but for the others, as well.
The law states that only those communities where more than 50% of households can claim English as their mother tongue can retrain bilingual status automatically. West Island communities like DDO fall just beneath that threshold.In those cases the law provides that each council adopts a resolution to maintain its municipality’s bilingual status.
“You would think that we were done with these things. There are bigger fish to fry.”
“It saddens me that this legal process must be invoked to protect the inherent right of our residents to receive communications in the language of their choice,” He says. Serving residents in both official languages is considered a fundament value of the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, and fundamental right. He says English and French are both “primordial” to the DDO community. “I am proud,” Bottausci says, “to lead a council that recognizes and celebrates the richness of having a bilingual and multilingual community.”
