Andrew Searles is bringing his new comedy show, “La Chocolat,” home. The show will be recorded live for his second album. His first, “Papa Chocolat,” was released in 2018, two years after the West Island-raised actor-comedian moved to Los Angeles.
The Riverdale High School graduate was born in Dollard. His family moved when he was small enough that his earliest memories are of the Pierrefonds house that he still calls home, where his parents still live, and where his bedroom is just as he had left it.
Searles moved to L.A. more for acting than for comedy. Even when American projects are filmed here, Searles says, local actors don’t move much beyond being a day player – an actor on a short-term contract, a day or two, a couple of scenes, and some lines. Searles wanted more than the lateral movement that frustrated him as an actor living in Canada.
He still treads the comedy boards. But like acting in Canada, comedy in L.A. is a tough slog. Despite his nearly twenty years in the business, having established himself as a headliner at clubs and festivals, he feels that in L.A., he still has to work hard to prove himself. “It’s frustrating,” he says, “to have credits in a setting where credits mean nothing.” Here at home, however, he has enough name recognition that coming home with a new show is an event.
The title “La Chocolat” is a play on words with L.A. and the French definite article. It’s the next chapter in his “Chocolat” series. His previous shows were about being an ethnic comedian living in Canada, or an Anglo comedian living in Quebec. The new show is about being an ethnic Canadian living in America. “I can finally talk about the Klan and make fun of them,” he says excitedly. Racial disharmony is a new subject for his act, inspired, he says, by the Charlottesville riots of 2017. Race and racial politics are not necessarily taboo in L.A., but depending on where you are performing, Searles says, you might have to rewrite a joke to make it more palatable for some audiences. Here at home he can tell politically-charged jokes the way he originally intended. “I don’t think we’re as divisive politically as compared to our American counterparts,” he says.
For Searles, “Chocolat” has become his brand, or even a character. No one in the Black community has ever given him a hard time about his use of “Chocolat”, which can be viewed as racially derogatory. He says for him it is more an endearing term. And he has even been recognized in public as the “C’est Chocolat” guy. And in L.A., the French carries a more sensuous caché.
“La Chocolat” comes to Café Cleopatra Aug. 26 and 27. And this fall Searles will be in an episode of the CBS comedy Ghosts, which has been partially filmed in Montreal.
