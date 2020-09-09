DDO bike path closed until next June for Hydro work

The city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, in partnership with Hydro-Québec, has had to close off a bike path until park work is completed next June.
The De Salaberry bike path, between St. John’s and Montevista, as well as adjacent to the Civic Centre, will be closed off as of September 7 in order to create a park concept underneath the new pylons at the St. John’s station.
The bike path has to be closed in order for the work to be completed. According to the city of DDO, the reason for the work will include “enhancing the visual aspect under the Hydro‑Québec transmission lines by creating a mosaic of spaces combining active mobility, relaxation and biodiversity in an urban environment.”
The idea is to make some pastoral elements amongst the new pylons. The work is slated to be completed by June of next next year.
