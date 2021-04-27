DDO among happiest cities in Quebec

Do you feel it?
A Léger poll ranks Dollard-des-Ormeaux as Quebec’s third “happiest” city.
In the 10th edition of the Léger survey asking Quebecers about their happiness in their city, the west island suburb with 50,000 residents ranked high, says Mayor Alex Bottausci, partly because of an abundance of parks and greenspaces over 15 square kilometers which are currently being refreshed with new, inclusive equipment to accommodate all age demographics and needs.
“Having green spaces in walking proximity is essential to increasing the quality of life of residents, especially now, during the pandemic” said Bottausci, who was delighted to learn that DDO residents are amongst the happiest in the province.
The poll asked residents about their happiness based on 25 factors, including health, relationships, finance, and family.
“Dollard-des-Ormeaux is an inclusive and progressive city that takes care of all its residents. All our clubs and sporting associations are run by volunteers who are, for the most part, residents themselves. They constantly give us the important feedback which, in turn enables us to improve our services. We are also a culturally diverse city who embraces and celebrates diversity.”
DDO was only out-happied by Shefford (1st) and Gaspé.
Calculate your own happiness index and see where you rank:
