Dr. Brian Nadler from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, accused of killing 89-year old Albert Poidinger at Hawkesbury hospital has had his case adjourned until January.
Ontario Provincial Police investigated the alleged murder at Hawkesbury Hospital on March 25th following the death of the elderly patient who was sent for treatment from a residence in Pointe-Claire.
Nadler was charged with first degree murder and released on bail in July.
Authorities confirmed that Nadler is also under investigation in connecton with several other deaths that took place at Hawkesbury Hospital.
A court date is scheduled for January 4th, 2022.
According to his attorney, Nadler maintains his innocence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.