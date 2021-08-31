CTV claims that a memo it obtained reveals that the Lakeshore General Hospital is dealing with fallout after an unvaccinated and symptomatic nurse continued working while she was COVID-19 postive.
According to CTV's report on the memo; protocols were broken and multiple exposures occured over several days, though the local health authority maintains that the nurse was tested three times weekly.
CTV wrote that the memo from the Montreal West Island Health and Social Services Centre (CIUSSS-OIM) reports that unvaccinated COVID-19 positive patients spent several hours in the ER waiting room and on stretchers from August 20 - 26.
"The memo also states that an unvaccinated staff member worked while contagious and symptomatic." A CTV reporter wrote.
CIUSSS public relations spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache stated that the nurse was undergoing COVID-19 screening three times weekly, and was removed from the unit as soon as her test results returned positive.
"Users exposed to the emergency department and admitted to the care units were screened this morning." CTV reported the memo stated. According to Bergeron-Gamache, the patient and other patients that the nurse came into contact with tested negative.
Several protocol breaches were noted, according to the memo, leading to multiple exposures of varying durations in several areas of the ER. A deficiency noted by Bergeron-Gamache was in regard to the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
"Reminders to this effect were sent to all staff and COVID agents were deployed to the hospital to ensure compliance with the wearing of PPE and good infection prevention and control practices," Bergeron-Gamache said. "The Public Health Unit is also on site to provide support and recommendations."
The West Island CIUSSS said it has issued a high alert level for the hospital's ER.
"This alert level allows us to increase infection prevention and control measures and limit the risk of spreading COVID-19 among patients and staff," said Bergeron-Gamache.
Health Minister Christian Dube said on Tuesday, when questioned about the situation at the LGH that "It shows the need for mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers not only for the patient but for themselves."
