CP Holiday Train's live show to stop in Beaconsfield

The CP Holiday Train is on its way back to town in support of community food banks, as always, and it will make a stop in Beaconsfield on Sunday, the 27th.
This will be the train’s first cross-continent tour in three years, after going virtual during the Covid-19 pandemic. There will be 168 live performances from different Canadian artists at various stops along the way, with shows in Toronto, Bensenville, Ill., Davenport, Iowa, Kansas City, Mo., then Calgary, in Port Coquitlam, B.C., where it wraps up the tour.
This will be the first time the train will make its way through Maine, Lac Megantic, Sherbrooke, and Farnham.
The train will come into the Beaconsfield EXO Commuter Station at 104 Elm at 8:20 p.m., after a stop in Montreal West, for performances by Canadian Country artist Tenille Townes, who hails from Grand Prairie, Alberta, and Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee of Toronto.
Aysanabee has been enjoying a lot of play on Montreal radio, with the release of his first album, Watin. This Holiday Train performance is like a preview for his upcoming appearance in Montreal next January.
The shows are free. CP simply asks that you bring a cash donation, or non-perishable food. There will collection stations at each stop, with all donations made to local food banks to help people in need in each community.
“The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need,” said Keith Cree, CP’s President and CEO. Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it’s raised more than $21 million and collected five million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.
