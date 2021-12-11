A Covid outbreak has been declared at Lakeshore General Hospital by the regional health authority for Montreal's West Island (CIUSSS-ODIM) affecting patients and staff members.
"We are confirming an outbreak of COVID-19 at Lakeshore General Hospital where less than five patients and employees have tested positive," CIUSSS spokesperson, Hélène Bergeron-Gamache stated noting that all infected persons had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"This situation reminds us that the virus is still in circulation and we must be extra careful,” Gamache said. According to the statement, an epidemiological investigation is currently being carried out in order to determine the cause of the outbreak
"No procedural breach in connection with the wearing of personal protective equipment has been observed," the statement read. Informed sources say that the outbreak occured on the third floor of the hospital.
"Infection control measures were quickly put in place when the positive cases were detected, and tests results from other patients and staff members in the affected unit have so far come back negative," Gamache confirmed.
The outbreak was declared on a day when Quebec hit a one year high in positive case results. 1982 new positive tests were reported today. Federal modelling suggests 3000 cases a day are on the horizon by New Year’s however extensive vaccinations are expected to keep hospitalizations stable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.