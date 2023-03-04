Quebec Court Judge Dennis Galiasatos ruled Feb. 24 that an allegation of criminal harassment by Michael Naccache against his neighbour Neall Epstein, both of Beaconsfield, was so invalid that the Crown justifiably did not even want to cross-examine the accused.
In a unique ruling, the judge painted a picturesque image of the incident that sparked the complaint. He described a "beautiful spring day" in May 2021 in which children were taking part in normal outdoor activities after "COVID lockdowns had kept kids cooped up inside for far too long, and while onerous curfews were still active. Finally, the kids could play – during the daytime – and interact with one another."
"To most, this scene represents a blissful snapshot of a suburban utopia, peaceful, friendly community life," the judge wrote. "Yet, to the complainant and his family, this is an unbearable nuisance. An affront on many levels. So much so, that according to the objective video evidence, they drive dangerously near the children as a way to protest their presence and express their discontent."
The judgment added that the complainants have a list of grievances against the accused, "his family, his young children and the other neighbours’ young children.
"These grievances are nothing more than mundane, petty neighbourhood trivialities. The complainants have consistently videotaped their neighbours. Yet, they charge Mr. Epstein with criminal harassment. With an irony of unmatched proportions, they complain that he might have recorded them. He did not."
The judge felt that to the complainants, "the presence of young families outside is a source of scorn and vivid resentment that ultimately spilled over into a criminal complaint against their neighbour. A school teacher. A caring father of two young daughters who committed no crime whatsoever. A man who has somehow been subjected to criminal charges for almost two years."
The judge declared that "this injustice ends today.
"After Mr. Epstein testified, in a tremendous display of professionalism and objectivity, Crown counsel declined to cross-examine him since, in her view, it was not in the public interest to do so. Instead, she humbly invited the Court to enter an acquittal. Having heard the evidence, I can unreservedly confirm that she made the right call. Counsel’s integrity was commendable."
The judge emphasized that he was "resoundingly acquitting the accused.Since I’m hesitant to draft an entire decision in bold and caps-lock characters, I offer the following observations instead. It is deplorable that the complainants have weaponized the criminal justice system in an attempt to exert revenge on an innocent man for some perceived slights that are, at best, trivial peeves."
To read the entire, very detailed case, go to citoyens.soquij.qc.ca/ and search for "Neall Epstein." It makes for very interesting reading.
