It was reported earlier this spring that a new seniors residents is to be built at the site of the old Adonis supermarket on Sources. The facility is currently under construction, slated for completion by 2025. It is one of two West Island facilities being built to respond to the needs of Quebec’s ageing population.
Two consultation evenings were held, last week, in the Robert-Baldwin Riding of Liberal MNA Brigitte Garceau. The meetings were organized by the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l’ouest de l’Île-de-Montréal (CIUSSS West Island) to discuss the project.
Residents were invited to attend the meetings, as well, at Charles-Perreault School on Cartier in Roxboro. Several issues were discussed, including possible traffic and security problems.
The Maison des ainés (MDA) is being built at 4601 Blvd des Sources – the site of the old Adonis – straddling Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
Garceau said that the MDA will “meet the needs of seniors with a very high level of loss of autonomy and who, in a proportion of approximately 80%, have major neurocognitive disorders.” NCDs would include Parkinsons, as well as different forms of dementia.
The facility will house 192 beds on seven floors, with 12 places in each of 16 air-conditioned houses.
There are well over 4000 seniors on waiting for beds in long-term care facilities. “I know that many want to live in their homes as much as possible,” Garceau told The Suburban. “But for those who can’t it’s our duty and responsibility to be there to be sure that they live comfortably and in a dignified way.”
Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis is glad to see the new MDA come to the area. He agrees with Garceau that there is a need for more and better facilities for the ageing population. Residents did have some concerns in terms of the original proposed height of the new building, and other issues. But Beis says that compromises were made, and in the end the new residence will help revitalize that part of Sources Blvd., which is part of the goal. Garceau pointed out that the project was adopted under Bill 66, “a law that allows for the acceleration of certain infrastructure projects that are considered priorities.” The bill passed in the National Assembly in December of 2020, nearly a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, in a bid to spur economic recovery.
