West Islanders with special needs will be getting more of the help and services they need and deserve with the announcement, by the West Island health authority, that a new alternative care residence is ready to be built in Dorval.
The goal of the project, originally announced in March of 2020, is to provide alternative care for up to 72 adults with special needs – meaning anyone 18 to 65 years of age living with either physical or intellectual disabilities, or autism spectrum disorder.
The Quebec government originally announced the project just days before the pandemic lockdown. Chantal Rouleau, the Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, said at the time that the new facility would provide better living conditions for those in need, more like living at home, plus better working conditions for care workers and service providers.
The lot where the facility will be built is located near Batshaw Youth and Family Centres on Dawson Avenue and will serve not only West Island residents, but the CIUSSS du Centre West as well. Construction should take about a year and a half, and is set to begin this month. Authorities hope to have the residence ready for move-in by early 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.