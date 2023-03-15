Construction at Trudeau Airport to divert flights

Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) has announced another phase of work to be done on its north runway, with one phase closing the runway until June 23rd.
Some work on the runway had already been done last year, but there is still some “rehabilitation,” to use ADM’s expression, to be done on the central section of the runway. The first phase, on now, continues through now through spring, with a second phase slated for the fall.
The work will involve building new concrete slabs for the runway, excavating the existing surface, reconstruction of the infrastructure, including electrical works, along with reconstruction of two access roads.
ADM says the closure will result in more overflights over parts of Dorval, Saint-Laurent, TMR, Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extention, and Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie. These alternative departure procedures were put in place during the initial phase of the work in 2022.
There are protocols in place the ADM is supposed to follow to minimize noise. But a watchdog group that concerns itself with both air and noise pollution suggests that the temporary changes can’t help but cause at least some noise. In an email to The Suburban Pierre Lachapelle, president of Les Pollués de Montréal-Trudeau, said “without a doubt there will be an impact for the people living west of the airport.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.