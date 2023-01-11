Another condo project is in the offing for the West Island, and residents have some issues they would like addressed. Provencher-Roy is the architectural firm behind the Dollard-des-Ormeaux project slated for 3612 Blvd. St. Jean, just north of de Salaberry.
DDO resident Deb Ancel became a de facto spokesperson for residents who do not necessarily oppose the project, but who would like to see their concerns addressed before ground is broken. Ancel took it upon herself to spread the word about the project, knocking on neighbours’ doors and putting notices in mailboxes, doing what she feels ought to have been the city’s responsibility.
Ancel is not against it. “This city needs projects like this,” she says. “High density projects keep residents in the area.” But there are problems that will put pressure on local residential streets. The new development will combine rental apartments on the St. Jean side, with condos facing Morningside Avenue in the rear. The idea behind that plan, as Ancel was told, is to ensure that homeowners on Morningside have permanent neighbours, long-term community members, rather than a high turnover of renters.
Ancel says there is also not going to be enough visitor parking. She feels that regular parking is insufficient, given the proximity of the REM. As things stand now there are only 20 visitor spots slated for over 300 units. Ancel says it won’t be enough, and that visitors will end up parking on local streets. She is also concerned about the minimal distance from the building to the street on Morningside; she feels it might end up being too much of an encroachment for current homeowners. The portion on the St. Jean Blvd. side is also not set back far enough for her liking. She says that will give the area more of a downtown feel, which is not right for the community.
Traffic will also be an issue because of the placement of the building’s garage vis a vis the configuration of the streets. Residents will be able to leave the building from the garage. But to return, Ancel explains, they will have to overshoot to de Salaberry, make a U-turn either at Starbucks or Yagel Bagel, and then come back via St. Jean southbound. The new building will also lead to an increase of about 200 more cars in afternoon rush hour traffic, meaning more backups on St. Jean.
Ancel says she recognizes that the city, the developer, and residents all have potentially conflicting visions. She is hoping some kind of compromise can be reached, and that enough eligible residents will sign the city’s register forcing a referendum on the subject.
