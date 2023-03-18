Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.