Supporters of the Lachine Hospital came from all parts of the West Island, and then some, on Saturday, for The Walk to Save Lachine Hospital. Family physician and public healthcare advocate Dr. Paul Saba was at the helm of a team of organizers who rallied together the public, community leaders, and healthcare workers.
Last January the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) curtailed emergency room hours at Lachine, and announced that patients who arrived by ambulance would be redirected to other hospitals. In February they backtracked. Saba says he is hoping they will give in to public pressure, and step back from any changes that would take away from what he feels Lachine Hospital should always remain.
“What we need,” Saba recently told The Suburban, “is that they commit to a full emergency room, with ambulances and an intensive care unit, and that Lachine (Hospital) becomes a fully-functioning community hospital, as it’s been in the past.” He stayed fully on message as he addressed the crowd in both languages.
“Studies show,” he said, “that when you close community emergency rooms death rates increase.” Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic also spoke, flanked by other West Island mayors, including Heidi Ektvedt (Baie D’Urfe), Michel Gibson (Kirkland), Marc Doret (Dorval), Tim Thomas (Pointe-Claire), and former Lachine mayor Claude Dauphin, who held up what appeared to be an older, folded up speech, saying he’s been repeating the same refrain about Lachine Hospital for twenty years.
Doret actually had occasion to use the hospital earlier in the week when he and his wife accompanied a friend who had fallen and broken a wrist. “It’s my hospital of choice,” he told The Suburban. “It is truly a West Island institution.” Thomas also spoke, addressing the issues faced by the Lakeshore General Hospital. “And now,” he said, “the only other emergency service on the West Island is at risk, in peril. It makes no sense at all. So we have to send a message: if you want our communities to grow and flourish, the #1 infrastructure we need in communities is healthcare.” Several doctors and nurses also spoke, aiming strong words directly at Québec Premier Francois Legault and at Health Minister Christian Dubé.
Several Liberal MNAs were also on hand to offer support including André Morin, MNA for Acadie and Madwa-Nika Cadet of Bourassa. Morin spoke in place of Enrico Ciccone, whose riding of Marquette includes Lachine. Ciccone had a previous engagement. But Morin assured supporters that Ciccone “has always fought for Lachine Hospital, continues to fight for Lachine Hospital, and will always fight for Lachine hospital.” Morin quoted a placard held by a supporter that referenced the budget of the hospital’s ongoing renovations, saying “$220 million should be for a hospital, not for a clinic.” Lachine Hospital is the 26th best hospital out of 1300 in Canada, according to Newsweek Magazine, Saba said. It serves upwards of 300,000 West Islanders in both languages. “So for the sake and the lives of Montrealers and Quebecers, I ask the McGill University Health Centre and the Quebec government to quickly reopen the Lachine Hospital ER 24/7, with a fully-functional intensive care unit and ambulance service.”
“We serve a population base of about 300,000 on the West Island,” said Saba. And according to Newsweek Magazine, Lachine is the 26th best hospital out of 1300 in Canada. But hospitals all over Montreal are overrun, he points out, some running up to 120% over capacity. Taking away from the services the community has come to expect from Lachine Hospital will lead, says Saba, to delays in treatment, and to a rise in the death rate.
As for the provincial government, Saba points out that there is a resolution in place, signed by all parties in June of 2007, guaranteeing that Lachine Hospital retains all its services. “So the present government is actually going against the resolution of the National Assembly.”
Lachine Hospital serves all patients from all communities, of course. Still, Saba says, for a government that seems so concerned with language, they are effectively shutting down what is considered to be the only Francophone hospital on the West Island.
All the same, Saba is hopeful that bringing the community together will make a difference, “will show the government that this is a community hospital, that they will be doing great harm in closing it down, that they’ll be putting the lives and security of patients at risk.”
“I believe,” he says, “that they will listen to common sense.”
