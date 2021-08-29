A thirteen-year-old boy named Nicholas Melnikov organized an event which he titled "Every Child Matters" at Edgewater park in Pointe-Claire on Sunday to commemorate Indigeonous children who died in residential schools.
"Why should I wait for other people to do this when I can do it myself," Nicholas told The Suburban. "I never expected that a child could die at school. I felt heartbroken that innocent children were taken away from their families, tortured, and the kids who learned - learned out of fear, that is not a way to learn,"
Over 70 people showed up at the commemoration despite the pouring rain on Sunday afternoon.
"Rain or shine, this great cause needed to take place. It won't hurt us to show how much we care about this cause by being out here in the rain," Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere told The Suburban.
The city of Pointe-Claire provided several tents to facilitate the attendance at the event.
Guest speaker Kevin Deer from Kanawake congratulated Nicholas for his efforts.
"He decided to take on this cause and make it public, it is remarkable," he said to The Suburban.
Deer highlighted several issues to be reflected on as he explained the incoherent reasoning that led to the unfortunate fate of Native children who were kidnapped from their homes and forcibly confined in "educational" institutions.
"What is wrong with a person speaking their language, signing a song and speaking about this land as our mother? If we don't change the narrative, we won't be around much longer and we will have no one to blame because we did not want to listen to the indigenous knowledge of this land," Deer explained.
"What these children are doing needs to be commended, but more of the cultural sharing needs to take place so they can understand what is the true gift that we could offer to all the people that are co-existing with us in a treaty relationship."
