In every social group, culture or organization exist a world of inside jokes, understood behaviour, shared interests and status quo’s that are invisible to the outside world.
Community journalism means getting to know these nuances intimately, touching the beating drum that sets the tones moving the body of the community.
The story reads from a familiar perspective when it comes from within the realms of the community rather than it being written about, objectified from the outside where only the obvious facts can be stated.
Local journalists move freely within the invisible walls of the communities that they serve. A relationship between the news outlet and the next door neighbour is constructed on the use of a common language.
When a person visits a home, the rules are not writen on the wall as cold hard facts. Understanding expectations is essential to building relationships. For example, if one does not remove their shoes at the door in certain households, they’ve taken the first step backwards from familiarity.
Familiarity is what distinguishes community journalism.
At The Suburban, we get to know our readers, local community leaders, business owners, the voices of the community and the voiceless.
We cover the cold hard facts and the warm meat pie’s prepared by a group of elderly churchgoers who want to raise funds to fix the roof of their beloved establishment.
We listen, we learn and we take it all in. We know when to take our shoes off.
Our internal perspective along with our capacity as journalists to report objectively not only tells the story factually to our readers, but also forms a connection between them, the community and us.
