This one’s a tough one to write. I got the call telling me that Dave Fisher had passed away. He was 71. I wanted to write “CJAD 800 legend Dave Fisher…” And he certainly was that. But he was also my mentor. And my friend.
The news story about his death ended with a clip of Dave talking. It was a clip of his last sign-off from his last Trivia Show. I heard the clip, and for a split second felt reassured, thinking, “Oh, there he is. It’s okay, he’s alive.”
Dave Fisher made my career. When I had no real idea which way my life was going, and former CJAD 800 program director Rick Moffat asked me if I was interested in writing the Trivia Show. I freaked out a little. Because I was going to be taking over from Trivia Show creator Michael Libling, big shoes to fill, to be sure. But I was also facing the prospect of sitting across the table from Dave, who, as far as I’m concerned was a radio god. He had the voice, the delivery, the senses of humour and gravitas, with equal amounts of friendliness, irreverence, and connection to the community that are the essential elements of a local radio host. I quickly learned that there was nothing to be afraid of. But I also made the decision never to let myself get completely comfortable; whatever it was that intimidated me about Dave was what was going to make me better at my job.
He was hired at CJAD in 1984, on the day he was fired from CFCF; management knew snatching up Dave was an opportunity they ought not pass up. He quickly made weekend mornings his own. As a leader, Dave knew how to galvanize the team. Whether you were across the table from him, or on the other side of the glass – and there were a lot in those positions over the years: Libling, Jack Finnigan, Brodie Snyder, Sharman Yarnell, Merv Williams, Mike Babins, Screwy Louie, Tina Lulham, and many others that have been through the revolving doors of Montreal radio – Dave knew how to bring out the best in all of us and make each of us a part of the product.
Dave respected the audience, respected every listener. But he had little patience for management, or for radio consultants who would come into town to tell him how to do his job. Dave knew how to do his job. That’s what made him one of the best.
He retired in 2016. After signing off in front of a live audience on that last Trivia Show, he hung up his headphones, and literally slipped out the back door. He will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.