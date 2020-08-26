The COVID-19 pandemic was a wake-up call, the final alarm that could no longer be ignored – that our system for elderly care is in desperate need of immediate attention. The death rate of elderly people living in CHSLD residences, both public and private, made it evident that changes to the structure of the services needed to be made swiftly to save lives.
As Quebecers watched in horror, they were told that the health agencies were doing the best they could given the circumstances.
When the tragedy at the Herron Residence in Dorval made international headlines, health officials admitted that changes needed to be made, but also blamed in part a low budget, for the shortcomings which led to the deaths of thousands of innocent and helpless people.
The Suburban has learned that while under scrutiny during April, the CIUSSS West Island hired a strategic media relations company called TACT to help it respond to the public. Over a three-month period from April to June, 2020 — it spent $140,027.57 with TACT.
An amount of $494,614.00 was also spent in salaries to employees holding media relations positions at CIUSSS West Island during the same period.
Even with the number of payouts going towards media relations positions, The Suburban had to wait more than five weeks to receive a response to a request for information on the matter.
In 2019 alone, $1 547,490.00 was paid in salaries for media relations positions at the CIUSSS West Island, not including any amounts paid to companies that may have been hired externally.
