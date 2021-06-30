City of Dorval to reopen municipal buildings

The City of Dorval has reopened all of its municipal buildings as of this past Monday.
Dorval City Hall, the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre, the Surrey Aquatic centre and Community Centre, and Public Works will welcome people back in keeping with their normal opening and work hours.
Although the City of Dorval still encourages its residents to prioritize online and telephone services, they will once again be able to benefit from in-person services. Sanitary measures will be sustained within municipal buildings including physical distancing, washing of hands, mask wearing and any other measures indicated by health officials.
The Dorval Aquatic and Sports Complex, the Dorval Library, the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre, the three outdoor aquatic centres, the Westwood Sports Centre, and the Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage are already open to the public.
The Dorval Arena remains closed due to major renovation work.
Also, due to major renovation work in progress at City Hall, the Urban Planning Department and the Municipal Engineering Division has been temporarily relocated. Residents who wish to contact temporarily relocated services in person must, until further notice, book an appointment by calling 514 633-4125 for the Urban Planning Department and 514 633-4080 for the Municipal Engineering Division.
