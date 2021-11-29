Charlemagne College senior Nora El Tayyeb organized a personal project fundraiser for the West Island Women’s Shelter on Saturday that was a great success. She raised thousands of dollars for the Shelter. She was helped in the project by WIWS Board member Cassie Heward whose mother, attorney Brigitte Garceau, is President of the Shelter. The fundraiser coincided with the international “12 DAYS OF ACTION TO END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN.”
The event was held simultaneously at two Tim Horton’s locations at 4750 St.Jean and at 2380 Hymus. Donors to the Shelter got free coffee and gifts with each donation. Hundreds came by. Every donation was matched by the generosity of Thérese Karim, the owner of the two Tim’s, and by Nora’s father Mac El Tayyeb through his transport company Kaynor.
The Shelter’s major fundraising event - the “Pumps & Pearls” Gala - has not been held for the second hear due to Covid. But community and corporate support for the Shelter has not waned and it continues its fundraising through its “SHELTER ME” and “SPEAK OUT”campaigns (wiws.ca). Help is coming from all quarters and it’s never been more needed.
The work of the Shelter has never been more vital. It is the largest in the Montreal area. The pandemic has led to a tragic surge in conjugal violence. Last year the Shelter handled 9000 calls. This year it has been 14,000. Those numbers tell the tale.
