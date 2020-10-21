There are big changes coming to Fairview Pointe Claire mall. The shopping complex’s owners, Cadillac Fairview, made an announcement last week announcing plans to “ build a new downtown of about five million square feet in the West Island, on land west of its existing CF Fairview Pointe Claire mall.”
The new extension, according to a statement from Cadillac Fairview, will eventually provide living space for “5,000 residential units, a seniors residence, a boutique hotel, parks and retail, all of which will be centred by a new REM light-rail transit station and bus terminus.”
“The only thing the West Island doesn’t have is a downtown and that’s where we come in,” said Cadillac Fairview senior-vice president Brian Salpeter. “We’re creating the downtown for the entire West Island, not just Pointe-Claire.”
The current mall is “about a million square feet of retail space and 175 retailers continues to be the economic hub and really the focal point of the entire area. Now we’re moving on to the next phase,” noted Salpeter.
The new structures will be built on a 50-acre space that was once owned by John Abbott College when the academic institution had thought of expanding into Pointe Claire. The area for development “will be built in an area that encompasses the westbound service road of Highway 40, Saint-Jean Boulevard, Brunswick Boulevard and Fairview Avenue.
According to Cadillac Fairview, the first phase of the new development “ involves the redevelopment of the former Sears store, which is currently being transformed into a two-level Simons department store and food court at a cost of more than $100 million. The Simons store is scheduled to open next summer.”
“We worked very hard to locate that REM station in the ideal zone to really be able to benefit everybody who’s going to be here in terms of residential and office,” said Salpeter.
A 150-room, eight-floor hotel along with a “21-storey seniors residence with 400 units and rental towers of 10 floors with each containing 150 to 200 units,” are part of the development’s second phase.
A third phase of the project will be to build residential housing but Salpeter noted that “obviously, we can’t build 5,000 residential units and five million square feet in one phase. As ambitious as we are, we are looking at this in terms of a phased-in plan.
“This is always subject to change; we will adjust based on market conditions,” the vice-president said.
There is no current costing or time frame for the new development yet.
