When season 2 of the CBS TV series Ghosts is released next September, keep a sharp eye out for home turf, most notably the Morgan Arboretum in Ste. Anne de Bellevue. The cast and crew have returned to film the new season of the show up here in Hollywood North. That’s a moniker claimed by both Toronto and Vancouver, but Montreal gets to share in some of that glory with the number of movies and TV series that film here.
The West Island is no stranger to star sightings — Kevin Hart was seen traipsing around Pointe Claire when he was in town filming Fatherhood in 2019.
Ghosts premiered in October of last year, and was just picked up for a second season. Some of the first season had also been filmed at the arboretum. At the time, some of the cast talked about the positive effect that Montreal’s summer weather had on the production.
The show is based on a British sitcom of the same name. The American version stars Rose McIvor and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a young married couple who inherit what at first looks like a beautiful old mansion, but turns out to be a haunted fixer-upper. After surviving a near-death experience, McIvor’s character, Samantha, finds that she can see and speak to the several ghosts who share their house, the house being a set that was recreated here.
Last week McIvor posted pictures of herself and other members of the cast in Mont Tremblant and at Morgan Arboretum.
Ghosts is not the first series to film there. The Louise Penny series Three Pines, with Alfred Molina, was filmed there, as was the American sitcom Future Man, with Seth Rogen and Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson.
