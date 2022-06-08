Whither the Liberal Party of Quebec? Or should that be “wither”?
Yet another vaunted member of the PLQ has announced his departure. Robert-Baldwin MNA Carlos Leitao has announced that he is leaving political life, adding to the growing list of PLQ members who have announced they will not be seeking office in the next election.
Leitao was first elected to the West Island riding in 2014, becoming Minister of Finance under then-Premier Philippe Couillard, in a time marked by budgetary belt-tightening; it was Couillard who in 2018 had suggested that a family of four should have no trouble feeding themselves on a rather austere budget of $75 a week.
Most recently, Leitao has been the opposition critic for Infrastructure, Finance, and Integrity in Public Procurement. His departure brings the list of departing PLQ members to 12.
