Car torched in Lachine

A vehicle was torched early Sunday morning, allegedly by a Molotov cocktail.
The arson squad of the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal says that calls came in to 911 around 7:00 Sunday morning reporting a car on fire on 12th Avenue near Provost.
Witnesses at the scene said that there were two men in the vehicle driving south when a man threw what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail into the moving vehicle.
Police say the two men inside the car were unharmed. Firefighters were already on the scene when the police arrived.
No arrests have been made so far.
