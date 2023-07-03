Police and firefighters were called to the parking lot next to Montrose Park in Beaconsfield, Sunday night, for a car fire.
But a resident who witnessed the aftermath said one car that had apparently been targeted was completed destroyed, with heat damage caused to two other cars adjacent to it.
Chantal Paré tells The Suburban that she had heard to loud bangs in the night. “When I woke up in the morning the fire truck was there, the police were there, there was yellow tape, they blocked off Elm Street, and an oak tree (near the car) was completely charred.”
At the time of the this writing Montreal Police (SPVM) were not able to provide any details about the incident. Paré says investigators asked her if she had access to any security cameras, which she did not.
She said the seats in the car were completely gone, and the oak tree burned right to the top.
Later during the day a tow truck came to remove the main car, but not the other two. Pare said the asphalt where car had been parked was completely melted.
