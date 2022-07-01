With the provincial election just over three months away, the Coalition Avenir Quebec has named a candidate to run against the Liberals in the West Island riding of Nelligan.
Cynthia Lapierre is currently the press attaché to CAQ party whip Éric Lefebvre.
Putting her up against incumbent Monsef Derraji, who handily won the riding for the Liberals in 2018, would seem to be a risky move for the CAQ, given that the Nelligan riding, which encompasses Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Kirkland, and Île-Bizard-Ste-Geneviève, has been a steadily Liberal riding for many years.
Lapierre joins Maïté Beaudoin and Marc Baaklini who are also running for the CAQ on the West Island – Beaudoin in Robert-Baldwin, where Liberal MNA Carlos Leitão will not be seeking re-election, and Baaklini in the Marquette riding against Liberal incumbent Enrico Ciccone. The CAQ has yet to name a candidate to go against Greg Kelley in Jacques-Cartier.
