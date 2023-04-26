It is an idea that had been put forth before, but had been thrust to the forefront during the province-wide power outages that resulted from this month’s ice storm. Now West Island mayors are calling on the province to bury power lines.
The West Island was one of the areas hardest hit by the outages, with some areas without electricity for over a week in frigid temperatures. At the height of the crisis the question was put to Premier Francois Legault, who quickly shot it down, saying that it would cost $100 billion to do so only in Quebec.
But Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle and Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas both say that now is the time to get it done.
Bourelle characterized Hydro-Quebec’s grid and distribution model as old and fragile.
It has been suggested by others that the cost would be minimal if done in phases, a sentiment echoed by Thomas.
Both point to the Nicolet Commission that came out with recommendations after the ice storm that shut down parts of the province for weeks in 1998. However, even now, 25 years later, there are only 200 km of lines underground.
By comparison, the City of Westmount made it through the crisis relatively unscathed, with only a small number of homes in a one-block area losing power briefly. Westmount has its own power distribution system, with electricity purchased from Hydro-Quebec, but with 70% of its wires underground.
