The Quebec Transport ministry is letting road users know that the reinforcement work at the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, required following of the progression of certain existing cracks on a beam in December 2022, will continue until this summer. To continue the interventions in complete safety for road users and workers the closure of an additional lane is necessary since it is necessary to reduce the loads on the deficient beam.
The Ministry says it is aware of the inconvenience caused to road users and longer than usual delays in crossing the bridge. “This is why it aims to reopen a fifth lane on the bridge as quickly as possible and to restore dynamic traffic management” reads a statement. “However, the Ministry will never compromise with the safety of road users and workers. For the moment, no increase in loads on the bridge is possible.”
Two lanes in each direction remain available at all times for road users on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge. To mitigate repercussions of this configuration during reinforcement work, the Transports Quebec has temporarily set up a reserved lane in the left lane of Highway 40, reducing the time required for buses, taxis, emergency vehicles as well as carpoolers (two or more people on board) to reach the bridge.
The Ministry is also funding public transit mitigation measures in the area.
In 2023, an amount of nearly $1.9 million is planned to finance more departures on the Express A-40 line between Vaudreuil-Dorion and the Côte-Vertu metro station; on lines 7 and 10 between Vaudreuil-Dorion, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Pointe-Claire; and on line 35 in the L'Île-Perrot sector.
Commissioned in 1965, the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge has reached the end of its useful life and must be rebuilt. The preparatory clearing and drilling work necessary for the construction of the new structure began on February 27, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.