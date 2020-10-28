Kirkland resident Richard Nadler had the sense of security ripped out from underneath him when his West Island home was invaded by thieves last week.
After waiting outdoors for one hour for police to arrive, Nadler’s home was verified by two officers, who were able to conclude that the invaders who broke into his home did so by wrecking his back-door handle.
Upon inspection of his home, Nadler determined that some petty cash money was missing. Despite one of the bedrooms being ransacked, other items remained intact and the laptop that he had left out on his table before leaving home that day remained untouched. “My reaction had little to do with the material loss or potential of material loss. The main issue with the break-in for me was the theft of my sense of security in my own home. The invasion of my privacy was destabilizing,” Nadler said to The Suburban.
After the anxiety of the situation settled, Nadler decided to re-group neighbourhood watch volunteers by announcing his proposed initiative to reinstate neighborhood watch in the West Island as it was in previous years.
In 2020, the need for neighbourly involvement in maintaining local security has become redundant to many with security and camera systems having become so affordable. Nadler believes that the original neighbourhood community-based security is still an essential tool to keeping homes safe. “I reached out to West Islanders on local community social media platforms to get support and ideas of how we can get this back up and running and I am gladly volunteering to administer a community organization that I hope to get going.”
