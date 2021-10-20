The city of Beaconsfield is pursuing its $6 million dollar claim against the Montréal Agglomeration for overcharging of taxes despite the latest Ministerial Order rendered by the Government of Québec
"The unfair clause allowing Montréal to overtax the suburban cities was cemented by the latest Ministerial Order rendered by the Government of Québec," the city of Beaconsfield declared in a statement sent to The Suburban.
The current $4 million dollar lawsuit is slated to increase to $6 million dollars in January with the intention to recuperate taxes paid in excess for regional services overcharged by the Agglomeration.
“We have been trying to address this injustice for two years now. In fact, the Minister for Municipal Affairs had ordered the creation of a working committee to resolve the issue. Montréal wanted nothing to do with it because the erroneous algorithm works in its favour. So the Minister created her own ministerial committee to consider possible options. Montréal also opposed this to safeguard it’s advantage. And now the government has made this injustice permanent.” Beaconsfield mayor, George Bourelle said.
The overtaxation was generated by the adoption of a Ministerial Order in 2019 with an algorithm that distorted the historic equity of the 2008 agreement for the calculation of proportionate shares for which the 16 municipalities on the island of Montréal pay for regional services, such as police and fire services, public transit, drinking water and waste water management.
In fiscal years 2020 and 2021, and soon 2022, the algorithm penalized the citizens of municipalities with high residential density, such as Beaconsfield, Westmount, Mount-Royal, Hampstead, Kirkland, Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Montreal-West, to the advantage of cities with higher commercial and industrial density.
Bourelle has refused to tolerate what he calls “an unfair distribution of taxes.“ His administration has cooperated with the Minister since 2019 in order to find fair and equitable solutions for all taxpayers on the island of Montréal. A meeting took place with Minister Andrée Laforest and members of her Department, and senior government officials subsequently connected with Beaconsfield’s team of experts.
“This must be corrected. It is inconceivable to pay more taxes without receiving additional services, because of a distorted algorithm that results in inequitable sharing of public service costs. This new Ministerial Order proves the importance of our legal proceedings to oblige the Government to respect the 2008 agreement for a fair sharing of agglomeration costs. The courts are now our only way to obtain compensation and justice.” Bourelle explained.
Beaconsfield is the only municipality whose mayor is fighting to get money back for residents on overcharges taxes.
Bourelle
