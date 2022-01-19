Bourelle: Beaconsfield increases its claim for agglo overtaxation

The City of Beaconsfield increased its claim to $6 million to recuperate excess taxes paid for regional Agglomeration services as Montreal City Council prepares to officially adopt its 2022 budget of $6.46 billion on Friday.
“This is a matter of fundamental fairness for us. For three years now, our residents have been paying an additional 2 million dollars per year with no added services, whereas Montréal has lowered its contribution and obtained more services over the same period. This situation contradicts the principles of municipal taxation of the Quebec government: each taxpayer contributes to the cost of services in proportion to the benefits obtained,” Beaconsfield Mayor, Georges Bourelle said.
The issue began in 2019 with the adoption of a Ministerial Order that differed from the rules established in the 2008 agreement on the reconstitution of the municipalities following the 2006 demergers. The new calculation algorithm became incomplete by the omission of the neutrality factor, thereby distorting the historic equity that had previously established the proportionate shares of the sixteen municipalities on the island of Montréal for regional services, such as police and fire, public transit, drinking water and waste water management.
In 2020 and 2021, the Minister for Municipal Affairs and Housing, Andrée Laforest, tried unsuccessfully to find consensual solutions with the City of Montreal that rejected them all. "All propositions aimed at re-establishing equity and justice would increase Montreal’s contribution and reduce ours. That is the only reason for Montreal’s continued stonewalling,” Bourelle said.
Bourelle says that his administration has taken necessary actions with the Québec government as well as with the City of Montreal to address the overtaxation prior to resorting to legal procedures in order to secure and protect the rights of the citizens of Beaconsfield. "The injustice against Beaconsfield and other municipalities with high residential density on the island of Montreal will be exacerbated by increasing property values which will be reflected in the next three year property evaluation roll."
Experts project an average increase of 30% in residential property values, but little change for commercial and industrial properties which penalizes the municipalities of Beaconsfield, Westmount, Mount-Royal, Hampstead, Kirkland, Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Montreal-West.
“This injustice is intolerable. It is unconceivable to pay more taxes without receiving additional services, just because of a distorted algorithm resulting in inequitable sharing of regional service costs. It unnecessarily reduces the contribution of municipalities that have many businesses and industries at the expense of cities where the municipal taxes are paid, for the most part, by the residents.”
