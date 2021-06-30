Book-Sharing boxes are back in WI

Borrow a book - leave a book. Community book-sharing boxes are back in multiple West Island locations but some are operating seasonally in the summer months only, depending on their location.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they ceased to operate in cooperation with public health guidelines.
This summer, the majority of book-sharing locations in the West Island are up and running.
These free micro-libraries are located in public areas such as parks, community centers, schools and strip malls.
Book-sharing boxes are designed and decorated by local artisans.
The idea is to promote reading coupled with a sense of community sharing.
