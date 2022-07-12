Notre Dame de l’ile Perrot has issued a boil water advisory for the time being. Late last evening a test showed impurities in the water stemming from the worksite along Perrot Blvd. The city is telling citizens to boil water before consuming. Water should be brought to a rolling boil, and should boil for at least a minute before being used. Boiled water or bottled water is recommended for the time being for drinking, tooth brushing, making ice, and washing and preparing food. The advisory will be lifted when the city receives results from further testing, possibly in two or 3 days.
