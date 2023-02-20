A West Island mom says her son was the victim of racist taunting and alleged assault at a hockey game, and has filed a civil rights complaint, through the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations, against the Lester B. Pearson School Board.
Nadine Hart of Pointe Claire says that her 13-year-old son, a John Rennie High School student, was playing in the school’s hockey program – run in collaboration with Pro Action Hockey and the school’s Sport-Études program – when the assault and the insults occurred. She says the school board, and the program’s organizers, did not live up to their responsibilities to keep her son safe from racism. She further alleges that her son was the one that was called out for his reaction.
Hart held a news conference on Sunday with CRARR Executive-Director Fo Niemi, where it was alleged that white students had used the N-word and other racial insults aimed at her son. When he responded verbally he was apparently suspended for a game.
In a statement released to the media, CRARR says that after a game last December 8th at Pointe-Claire’s Bob Birnie Arena the teen got into an altercation with a white student who allegedly uttered remarks about the colour of his skin, and assaulted him. The incident was reported to police, who say they did not file charges due to the boys’ age.
Hart showed up to the game, confronted the mother of the other student, and was apparently removed her from the building by security.
A few days later she received notice that her son had been kicked out of the Sport-Études program.
After less-than-fruitful discussion with the LBPSB, the board did meet with Hart to say that there would be changes to the program, including better training for coaches, and the implementation of a code of conduct in the event of other such incidents.
The mother of the other boy involved in the incident called the allegations false and unbalanced. According to her, the racial taunting began on Snapchat and was dealt with through Pro Action Hockey. The school board says that disciplinary was taken against those involved.
Niemi said that despite the implementations put in place by the school board, it doesn’t change what happened to Hart’s son. He says she should not have had to face so many obstacles to deal with the situation.
