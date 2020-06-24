West Island protesters in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement took to one knee at 12:40 last Sunday at Valois park in Pointe-Claire.
Organizer Kathleen McAdams led over 500 protesters gathered at the event to kneel for 8.5 mins, in reflection of the length of time it took for George Floyd to die as a result of his arrest.
Mask wearing and social distancing guidelines were made mandatory to attendees.
