The pandemic may be over, as far as the World Health Organization is concerned, but the anxiety that many tamped down to get through it is now bubbling to the surface, especially for elementary and high school students. A solution that seems to have legs – or paws – is the addition of Comfort Pets into the school environment.
Brigitte Valois, principal of Birchwood Elementary in St. Lazare, introduced the idea to the Lester B. Pearson School Board when she was at St. Thomas High School in Pointe Claire. It was her research project as part of her post-graduate studies in Educational Leadership at McGill. She started with her dog, Cricket, a Bernese-Rottweiler mix. Sully, a Labrador mix, took over when Cricket died.
Birchwood is the third school, after Lindsay Place, to reap the benefits of the program, in her first “normal” year as principal after the pandemic; prior to that, Valois says, “I was managing a health crisis more than I was leading a school.”
Valois says she’d noticed an increase in anxiety long before Covid, with students feeling anxious and unable to cope. She attributes that to cellphones and social media. “Digital life has a big impact,” she says. “Kids are always connected, there’s no brain break, there’s no connection to nature. The pandemic allowed us to have a lot more buy-in about a problem that already existed.”
Bringing her dog to school as a coping tool was an easy sell. When she got to Birchwood there were already at least two teachers who used animals, either rabbits or chicks, as both an educational tool and an emotional tool. “It was a community that was already open to the idea of the presence of animals.”
There are, of course, contingency plans in the event that anyone, students or parents, might be either afraid of or allergic to dogs. And on those days that Sully is at school Valois puts up signs saying “Sully Is In”.
Dogs are intuitive when it comes to human emotions, Valois says. They’ll gravitate to anyone who is upset, nudging them to be petted. As she noted in her research, “the presence of a calm animal will help dysregulate a child quicker than the presence of a trusting adult.”
The dogs are not specially trained, which is why Valois prefers the term Comfort Pet to pet therapy. “They are all just well-socialized, well-behaved, well-trained dogs.”
Valois would love to see the project spread to other schools. “It’s such an easy solution,” she says, adding with a laugh, “and it’s a cheap solution.”
