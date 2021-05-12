The leader of Ensemble Montréal, Denis Coderre, unveiled the candidates who will run under the EM banner for the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro in the municipal elections scheduled for next November.
At a press conference held last Thursday, Coderre announced that Jim Beis, Mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, will seek a third term. City Councillors Catherine Clément-Talbot and Benoit Langevin, as well as Borough Councillor Louise Leroux, will also run for re-election under the Ensemble Montréal banner in their respective districts.
Known for his valuable community involvement during the flood crises of 2017 and 2019, and during the COVID-19 restrictions, Daniel Khoury is joining the team, running for Borough Councillor in the Cap-Saint-Jacques district.
“West Island residents will be able to count on candidates who have already distinguished themselves by their dedication to Montrealers,” Coderre said in a statement to the press. “Jim Beis has made Pierrefonds-Roxboro a borough with a strong community spirit and a sense of belonging, and I know that he will continue to work hard to serve its citizens well. Jim Beis stood up to the challenge on all fronts since he was elected in 2013 with the motive to improve the quality of life of citizens. The modernization and improvement of infrastructure, namely the Pierrefonds library, is a manifestation of his dedication to the coammunity. In terms of civil security, particularly during the recent floods, Beis demonstrated a community- oriented leadership that has changed Pierrefonds-Roxboro impacting the West Island’s sense of community as a whole.”
While he is pleased with the work that he has accomplished, Beis said that a third term would allow him to move into higher gear, especially in the realm of economic development. “The borough’s landscape will change with the arrival of the REM. We will have to ensure development intelligently and with tact. Citizens can trust me. I know the borough like the back of my hand and I know the limits to be established in order to ensure the economic vitality of the sector while respecting the living environment of residents.”
Langevin has earned a reputation for advocating for vulnerable community members including youth at risk, the elderly and homeless persons.
“I want to pursue my community involvement to ameliorate the quality of life of citizens in Pierrefonds-Roxboro — I am proud to be part of a team of dedicated community-minded leaders.” Langevin told The Suburban.
