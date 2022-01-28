Beis seeks approval to marry couples in Pierrefonds

In response to the increase in requests for local civil unions, Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor, Dimitrios (Jim) Beis is seeking the power to conduct the unions at borough hall.
The borough's council passed a resolution last week to seek the approval from a provincial agency. Should the approval be issued, Beis will be able to fulfill the demands for civil union and perform civil marriages anywhere in the borough.
According to Beis, this accordance would give residents who do not wish to marry in a religious institution, an option closer to home. "It allows people to have a smaller ceremony in their community,"
