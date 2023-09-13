The third and final installment of the West Island Blues Festival brought this year’s edition to close, last week. And after twenty years its founders were finally recognized for the work that they do.
The festival is the love-child of Errol Johnson and Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis, “a pillar of our community’s landscape,” says Lac-Saint-Louis MP Francis Scarpaleggia, born of way to help raise funds for the West Island Black Community Centre. The festival has since widened its reach to other community groups, like the West Island Women’s Shelter, Literacy Unlimited, Le Centre Bienvenue, and Ajoi (Action jeunesse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île).
To mark the occasion of this year’s festival – its 20th – Liberal MNA for Robert-Baldwin, Brigitte Garceau, awarded Johnson and Beis with the Quebec National Assembly Certificate of Merit.
On his Facebook page, Beis wrote that while he and Johnson don’t do what they do for recognition, they were “truly touched,” to receive the award. Beis also gave a shoutout to the “team of incredible people beside us also deserving of this recognition whom without none of what we’ve accomplished through the years would have been possible.”
They are said to already be working on plans for next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.