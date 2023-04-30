Last January The Suburban featured the story of Taylor Halperin, the West Island photographer who lost virtually everything in the fire that gutted the Place Avalon strip mall. Three months later, BEEhind the Lens, Halperin’s photography store, is reopening.
Halperin had taken the fire and her losses in stride, telling The Suburban in January, “I guess a fire’s not the worst thing that’s ever happened in my life. But, I mean, just in general, there’s nothing anyone can do right now, so what’s the point of just sitting down and crying about it?”
Much of her equipment was destroyed in fire, “material things,” she had said. “Things that can be replaced.”
What couldn’t be replaced was a Nikon camera that her grandfather had left her when he died, along with a framed photo of him from 1958.”
Still, she told The Suburban she considered herself lucky. After her story appeared in The Suburban readers came forward offering used photography equipment to her. She pays homage to those who had helped and supported her, including family and friends, clients, and those who donated things to her.
The new location of BEEhind the Lens is at 13910 Pierrefonds Blvd.
“It’s SO good to BEE back,” Halperin wrote on her Facebook page. “I couldn’t have done it without this amazing community BEEhind me!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.