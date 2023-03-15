Becket Players to close after nearly 50 years

“And then the pandemic hit.”
And with that, The Becket Players face the final curtain. The Pointe-Claire-based community theatre troupe are ending just one year short of what would have been their 50th anniversary. Although their president, Joey Savattiere, isn’t ready to say “closing down,” because he’s still hoping someone will come along and take it over.
The Becket Players has been putting on cabaret-style shows on the West Island since 1974. They started in Thomas à Becket church in Pierrefonds, moved to PCHS, then to the Pierrefonds Arena, the Dollard Civic Centre, Collège Beaubois, and then the Kirkland arena, which is where their next show – their last – will be held.
Savattiere explains that the volunteerism that drove the group began dropping off a few years ago, but the pandemic pushed them over the edge. Their last in-person show was in 2019. They did put on virtual shows. But after that their production team dwindled.
Savattiere, 54, has been with Becket in one role or another – no pun intended – since he was nine years old. He admits that that is an issue as well, not just for him but for the group’s board. “We’re a bit tired. And it’s hard to get going again like we were.”
Money is also an issue – the corporate funding and donations they had always counted on is just not there, so they have had to make certain changes. This is the first year in a long time that smoked meat will not be served at a Becket show. “We still have our bar,” Savattiere says with a laugh, “that’s the important thing.”
This last show is also the first time they’ve had to raise ticket prices in 10 years. It’s still affordable, Savattiere says. “Where can you go to see a show like this for $37?”
The Becket model has always included a charitable component. “We’ve always given to children’s charities,” Savattiere says. “That has been our mandate.” Their beneficiary this year is the Sian Bradwell Fund benefiting the Montreal Children’s Hospital.
Savattiere is confident that the last show will go off without a hitch. Everyone involved is an alumnus coming back for The Best of Becket: The Last Hurrah, May 12 and 13.
Their shows are revues that string together popular music. This year’s show will feature selections from The Go-Go’s, Wham!, The Irish Rovers, Kenny Loggins, Van Halen, AC/DC, and others.
Savattiere is hoping against all hope that The Last Hurrah is not their last hurrah, but that someone comes along with the same passion and business sense that has kept Becket Players going for nearly half a century, and keep it alive.
Tickets for the show can be purchased at becketplayers.ca.
