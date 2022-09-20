Skunks and raccoons are par for the course in the suburbs. But the presence of a bear is cause for investigation. And, indeed, an alleged bear – or bears – caused quite a stir Monday night in Dollard des Ormeaux.
A call came into police at around 8:45 Monday night, the caller reporting one, possibly two bears prowling around the neighbourhood. Residents were asked to stay inside while police investigated the area around Sources and Sunnybrooke, and Highway 40 near Hyman, but no bears were found.
Over the past couple of years West Island residents have seen wild turkeys, ducks, and deer, and two years ago even coyotes had been spotted in the Senneville area. At the time, authorities cautioned residents not only to not feed the coyotes, but to also make sure that food – whether human, dog, or cat – is not readily accessible in outdoor garbage cans.
That’s good advice that should probably also stand for bears.
