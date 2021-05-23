Police have confirmed that there is a bear loose in the area around Lakeshore and D’Eglise. There have been a few sightings — one of which was of the bear in a tree. Due to this, police are asking residents in the area to stay home or in their cars.
This is not a red alert situation. But residents are advised to go about your day with caution. The Animal Rescue Team is on site. When more information is available, there will be an update on this development.
