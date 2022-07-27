The City of Beaconsfield is making road safety a priority for cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers by implementing $410,000 worth of infrastructure upgrade aimed at alleviating traffic woes.
It is part of the Speed Reduction Action and Concept Plan that the city put together last fall to address traffic-related issues, such as speeding in residential areas and in particular in school and park zones. Mayor Georges Bourelle said, at the time, that the plan “allows us to look into all potential measures that could positively impact driver behaviour by getting them to slow down in 30 km/h zones once and for all.”
That speaks to the school and park zones. Aside from St. Charles Blvd, where the speed limit remains 50 km/h, the speed limit in Beaconsfield, as of earlier this year, is 40 km/h. Last October the mayor had said that implementing new measures was necessary as other efforts to convince motorists to slow down, including their “Why Are You Driving So Fast” campaign, had gone unheeded.
The new measures will mean slight changes to the roads, sidewalks, and bicycle paths. The work, to be carried about by Les Pavages Asphaltech Inc of Les Cèdres, will include the installation of speed humps (considered less jarring than speed bumps), narrowing lanes, curb extension, and raised intersections and bicycle paths.
