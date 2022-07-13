Beaconsfield's busy summer

The City of Beaconsfield has kicked off their summer with a number of different community events. They have reinvented their summer concert series. Happy Hour by the Water, as the concerts are called, will start with Fiesta Latina. They’ll follow that up with Rockabilly Night, and then Far West Island. Each one will feature dance demos and lessons, food trucks, and a headlining show by three Montreal-area bands. Fiesta Latina will feature Yordan & the Cuban Martinez Show, Rockabilly Night stars The Mighty Nighters, and Far West Island will have the Max Tremblay Country Band. Each one starts at 5:00, with the bands hitting the stage at 7:00. Residents are encouraged to bring a picnic, and lawn chairs. The concerts are planned for Centennial Park on Beaconsfield Blvd, but in the case of rain they’ll be moved inside to Beaconsfield High School.
There will also be a Park Party series over the next several weeks, in Shannon Park, Centennial Park, Christmas Park, and Windermere Park.
For the fitness-minded family, the BougeBouge Beaconsfield Run takes place on July 31. This is the first time the City of Beaconsfield has collaborated with BougeBouge, the fitness community organization founded by former Olympian Kathy Tremblay. It is not a race, and you can either run or walk a 1 km, 2 km, or a 5 km circuit.
There is an overnight community camping event in August, a Grand Jubilee Ball in celebration of the queen, an antique car show, the Summer Reading Club with its Battle of the Books, and the culminating event – the closing party with Fredo the Magician.
All of the details can be found on the City of Beaconsfield’s website.
