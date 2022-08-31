No one needs to feel left out, anymore. Not where Beaconsfield’s Briarwood Park is concerned.
The park was redesigned and redeveloped this summer, and was officially inaugurated, last week, by Mayor Georges Bourelle, members of city council, and Francis Scarpaleggia, long-time Member of Parliament for the Lac Saint Louis riding.
The park now features a more contemporary and inclusive design concept, which means that it is now accessible to people of all ages and all abilities. The new play modules were designed to offer a more tactile, motor, cognitive, and sensory experience. Mayor Bourelle said. “This park will benefit children and adults in the neighbourhood, including the disabled and mobility-impaired population.”
The total cost of the re-do was $1,220,135. The City of Beaconsfield received a non-repayable contribution of $723,558 from the federal government’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). The fund is administered by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.
The CCRF was put together to help communities bounce back from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I am truly pleased that Beaconsfield is benefiting from this federal support,” Scarpaleggia said. “The City of Beaconsfield is renowned for its focus on providing quality public spaces, like Briarwood Park, where citizens can meet, enjoy their outdoor surroundings, and experience a strong sense of community.”
The park is flanked by Willowbrook Avenue and Sweetbriar Drive.
