Beaconsfield to undergo compliance audit

The City of Beaconsfield will participate in a compliance audit on the best management practices for public tendering of municipal contracts, conducted by the Commission municipale du Québec (CMQ).
The city states that it is always searching for ways to improve best management practices in order to reduce costs and enhance management performance.
“The continuous improvement of management practices is in the best interest of our citizens. It allows us to optimize the provision, quality and validity of services, so that we can offer better for less to all tax payers," Beaconsfield Mayor, Georges Bourelle said in a statement.
The CMQ’s compliance audit seeks to determine the quality and reliability of Beaconsfield’s monitoring procedures for its public tenders for the execution of works, professional mandates and purchase of goods and services published on Québec’s official public sector electronic tendering service SÉAO (Système électronique d’appels d’offres).
The audit procedures are intended to ensure that municipal activities and operations comply with government and municipal requirements specified by applicable laws, by-laws, policies and guidelines.
"The audit of our practices in conjunction with the CMQ experts will hopefully allow us to add value to all aspects and, where possible, contribute to improve and upgrade the public tendering process for all municipalities in Québec,” Bourelle said.
